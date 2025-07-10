Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Imposes Sanctions on UN Rapporteur

2025-07-10 01:19:28
(MENAFN) The United States introduced sanctions on Wednesday against Francesca Albanese, the UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur, accusing her of attempting to instigate action by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against US and Israeli officials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on the platform X, claiming that Albanese's efforts were "illegitimate and shameful."

He specifically condemned her actions, asserting that they were aimed at prompting ICC action against American and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.

Rubio went further to criticize Albanese, accusing her of leading a “campaign of political and economic warfare” against both the US and Israel.

He made it clear that such actions would no longer be accepted or tolerated by the US. “We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense,” he affirmed in his statement.

The sanctions were imposed after a report by Albanese, released last week, that named companies alleged to be enabling Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories.

Among the corporations listed were Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Palantir, all of which are said to provide critical military hardware, surveillance technologies, and infrastructure that contribute to the ongoing illegal occupation.

