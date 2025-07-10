Messi Makes More MLS History As Inter Miami Beat New England
Following several attempts throughout the initial minutes, Messi found the breakthrough goal for Inter Miami in the 27th minute. Messi secured his brace on the night in the 38th to extend Inter Miami's lead, capitalising on an inch-perfect line-splitting ball from Busquets with a left-footed grounded shot from the top of the box to the bottom right corner. This was his 14th goal in this 2025 MLS regular season.
"I always say Leo is a special player. For me, the best player that has played this sport in history. So, it's unbelievable because he continues doing things that maybe many, many years ago, we cannot see at this moment. But at the end, he's a special player, we are lucky to have him," Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said postgame.
The streak started just before Inter Miami began their historic FIFA Club World Cup campaign, with Messi logging braces in wins over CF Montreal and the Columbus Crew.
Upon Miami's return to MLS play, Messi tagged Montrral for another two goals this past Saturday, then wasted no time in dispatching another pair in the first half Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. It gives him a staggering eight goals over those past four matches and increases his season total to 14 goals and seven assists in just 15 matches.
The new record is the latest in an already long list of them for Messi. Going into Wednesday's match, he'd already broken Inter Miami's all-time goal-contribution mark, which now stands at 58. He also has league-record marks for most assists in a single game (5) and most goal contributions in a single game (6).
In addition to the individual honours, the Argentine great was central to a historic team accomplishment in 2024, claiming Landon Donovan MLS MVP honours as the Herons set the league's single-season points record with 74 en route to their first Supporters' Shield title.
