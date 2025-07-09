PM Modi Wishes Countrymen As Nation Celebrates Guru Purnima
The day, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, honours the pivotal role played by gurus in guiding individuals from ignorance to enlightenment.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Guru Purnima."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted citizens on the auspicious day, highlighting the enduring significance of the guru-disciple bond in Indian culture.
"On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my respects to all teachers. In Indian culture, the guru-disciple relationship is not only a medium of education and initiation but also a lifelong guide," he wrote on X.
"Throughout our history, gurus have always worked to instil moral values, knowledge, conduct, culture, and a sense of loyalty towards the motherland in their disciples. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to all teachers contributing to nation-building," Shah added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings and reflected on the spiritual importance of the day.
"By the grace of the Guru, the disciple progresses from ignorance to self-realisation, from darkness to light," he posted on X.
"With heartfelt reverence, we honour the great Gurus who shape the disciple's personality with values, service, and truth, connecting them to the highest ideals of life on the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima!" he added.
CM Yogi also paid tribute at the 'samadhis' of his revered gurus, Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijaynath.
Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, marking the birth anniversary of sage Veda Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas.
Across the country, the day is being observed with spiritual activities, including Guru puja, prayers, and teachings. Devotees are visiting temples to offer their prayers and express gratitude to their spiritual and academic mentors for their guidance and wisdom.
