Global Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast, Emerging Trends, Drivers, Top Companies, And Growth Outlook (2025-2030)

"MarketsandMarketsTM"Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Rice, & Potato, Faba Beans), Type (Concentrates, Isolates, Textured, Milled Protein Flours, Strach-rich Protein Flours), Application, Nature, Form, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The plant-based protein market is estimated at USD 23.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030. Plant-based proteins are expected to witness significant demand in the coming years due to the increase in veganism and flexitarian diets and the increasing requirement for plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. In recent years, plant-based protein has become popular due to its high nutritional value, which includes a complete protein profile, high digestibility, and a balanced amino acid composition. Plant-based protein from various sources meets adequate caloric and essential nutrient requirements. Pea protein and other emerging sources of plant-based protein have experienced immense popularity in recent years. This trend is expected to persist during the forecast period due to the growing number of individuals seeking alternatives to soy-based proteins because of the increasing prevalence of soy allergies and other causes of soy intolerance.

Plant-based Protein Market Growth Drivers



Health & Wellness Trends: Consumers are actively seeking high-protein, low-fat, and cholesterol-free options. Plant-based proteins offer essential amino acids and are linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and obesity.

Environmental Sustainability: The production of plant-based proteins requires fewer natural resources-less water, land, and energy-compared to animal agriculture. As climate change awareness rises, so does the preference for environmentally responsible food choices.

Vegan & Flexitarian Lifestyles: The rise of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets is reshaping food consumption patterns. People are not only avoiding meat for ethical reasons but also incorporating more plant-based meals for variety and balance.

Food Tech Innovation: Advances in food processing and biotechnology are enhancing the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of plant-based protein products, closing the sensory gap with meat and dairy alternatives. Expanding Product Applications: Plant-based proteins are now found in everything from meat substitutes and dairy alternatives to snacks, beverages, baked goods, and sports nutrition products.

Emerging Trends in the Plant-based Protein Market



Clean Label and Natural Ingredients: There is a growing demand for products with minimal processing and recognizable ingredients. Clean label certifications are becoming a key differentiator.

Novel Protein Sources: Beyond traditional sources like soy and peas, new plant proteins such as hemp, quinoa, algae, and pulses are being explored to diversify the market.

Hybrid and Blended Products: Combining plant proteins with other ingredients to create hybrid products is gaining popularity, offering improved nutritional profiles and consumer acceptance.

Functional and Sports Nutrition: Plant-based proteins are increasingly used in supplements and functional foods, targeting athletes and health-conscious consumers. Expansion in Foodservice: Partnerships with restaurants and foodservice chains are making plant-based protein options more accessible and mainstream.

Milled protein flour is projected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period

Milled protein flours are experiencing significant growth in the plant-based protein market due to their versatility and high nutritional value, catering to the rising demand for plant-based diets. Derived from soy, peas, lentils, and chickpeas, these flours are finely milled to enhance protein content, making them ideal for applications in bakery, snacks, and meat analogs. Their ability to improve texture and nutritional profiles in products drives their popularity, particularly among health-conscious consumers.

The conventional plant-based proteins segment will hold largest market share during forecast period.

Plant-based protein ingredients are conventional and organic. Conventional plant-based protein, sourced from soy, wheat, pea, chickpeas, and others, is extensively used across food and beverage applications, including bakery products, snacks, and meat alternatives. Manufacturers prefer conventional options due to their flexibility in large-scale sourcing and processing without stringent organic compliance requirements. In recent years, more and more consumers have been shifting away from animal-based protein sources and opting for plant-based foods instead. This has led to a surge in demand for plant-based protein products. It is important to highlight that conventional crops usually have slightly higher protein levels than organic crops. This is often due to the use of fertilizers, pesticides, and other synthetic chemicals in conventional farming practices. As a result, traditional plant-based protein sources may be better equipped to meet the increasing demand for plant-based protein products.

The European region is to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

The European market presents significant business opportunities for manufacturers of plant-based protein ingredients. Veganism has grown exponentially in the country and now represents a considerable share of the population. Key factors encouraging this change include increasing concerns over sustainability and a high prospect of good health practices. While veganism remains a prominent trend in the consumer market, it has greatly impacted the industrial sector, leading to changes in its product offerings and the processing requirements addressed. This increasing trend of adopting veganism and shifting away from animal meat has presented significant business opportunities for companies operating in the plant-based protein industry.

Leading Plant-based Protein Companies :

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), Roquette Frères (France), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Tate & Lyle (UK), Burcon (Canada), Emsland Group (Germany), PURIS (US), and COSUCRA (Belgium).

Recent Developments in the Plant-based Protein Industry :



In November 2024, Ingredion Incorporated (US) and Lantmännen formed a strategic partnership to advance plant-based proteins, focusing on sustainably sourced yellow pea protein isolates. Lantmännen will invest over USD 108.2 million (€100 million) in a new Swedish facility, while Ingredion brings expertise in product development and market access, targeting Europe's fast-growing alternative protein sector.

In November 2024, Burcon (Canada) partnered with Puratos to develop innovative canola protein applications for the bakery and patisserie sectors. Leveraging Burcon's Puratein canola protein and Puratos's global R&D expertise, the collaboration aims to deliver healthier, sustainable, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional ingredients such as eggs.

In November 2024, BENEO (Germany) showcased scalable plant-based and hybrid solutions using texturates from meatless and faba bean protein concentrates at Fi Europe to accelerate product development. By covering ingredient formulation to final products, BENEO helps manufacturers reduce costs and time-to-market while maintaining quality, taste, and texture for evolving consumer preferences. In February 2024, Roquette Frères (France) expanded its NURRALYS plant protein portfolio by introducing four new pea protein ingredients, including isolates, hydrolysates, and textured variants. These multi-functional pea proteins are designed to address formulation challenges in plant-based foods and high-protein nutritional products, offering opportunities for innovation in applications such as nutritional bars, protein drinks, and plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

