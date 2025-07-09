Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Comments On Russia's Latest Nighttime Attack Against Ukraine


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made the remarks during a business luncheon at the White House with leaders of several African states, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“I've been sort of letting people know I'm not happy about what's going on. It's a war that should have never happened,” Trump said in response to journalists' questions regarding the Russian attack on Ukraine during the night preceding Wednesday, which involved missiles and more than 700 drones.

He added:“It should not happen now”.

According to the U.S. President, casualties on“both sides” amount to approximately 7,000 people per week.

“Now it's up to 7,000. Think of it, 7,000 people a week on both sides. 7,000 people, young, mostly military people. Young souls are dead and dying. And it should be stopped. Very sad to see what's happening,” Trump remarked.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 718 aerial attack assets, including seven cruise missiles launched by Russia during the evening of 8 July.

