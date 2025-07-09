The Carbon Foundation & Mascot Capital Forge 10-Year Carbon Tax Partnership

Sentinal & Carbon Foundation Logos

The Carbon Foundation & Mascot Capital Forge Strategic 10-Year Partnership to Power Global Carbon Tax Infrastructure with Sovereign-Authorized Compliant Credits

- Daniel Rodwell, CEO, The Carbon FoundationLIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Themis Carbon CY Limited, operating as The Carbon Foundation , today announced the signing of a landmark 10-year Strategic Service Level and Compliance Framework Agreement with Mascott Capital Limited, a leading provider of sovereign digital finance reporting. This agreement establishes The Carbon Foundation as the exclusive provider of sovereign-authorized, AAA-rated (Assured, Auditable, & Additional) & compliant verified carbon credits for Mascott's flagship Sentinal System, a real-time carbon tax collection and emissions reporting platform deployed at the national level.The agreement cements a global partnership aimed at helping sovereign governments implement compliant, transparent carbon taxation and mitigation systems aligned with the Paris Agreement (Articles 6.2 and 6.4), ICAO CORSIA, and the EU ETS by utilizing the planet's most stringent compliance carbon credit methodologies ensuring universal validity and credibility.“This partnership transforms how carbon markets serve national interests,” said Dan Rodwell, Chief Executive of The Carbon Foundation.“By combining Mascot's advanced public finance platform with our compliance-grade carbon credit infrastructure, we are building the global standard for carbon accountability and sovereign alignment.”Additionally, The Carbon Foundation has committed to reinvesting 10% of net revenue in each host country into climate-positive initiatives, including nature-based solutions, capacity building, and local carbon project development.“Sovereigns need more than voluntary offsets-they need enforceable, auditable instruments backed by infrastructure,” said A.J. Merrifield, COO of The Carbon Foundation.“This deal delivers exactly that.”The agreement takes effect immediately and includes global scope across all jurisdictions utilizing Mascott's Sentinal System.For more information, visit

