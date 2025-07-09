Vintage Leather Sydney Expands Signature Collection With Leather Handbags, Leather Tote Bags & Women's Wallets

MENAFN - GetNews)Vintage Leather Sydney, purveyor of premium, full-grain leather goods handcrafted in Sydney, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its core collection with three new lines:



“Since our founding, we've believed a leather accessory should be more than beautiful-it should become part of your everyday ritual,” says Vic, Founder & Creative Director.“These new lines deliver the functional features our customers asked for without compromising the heritage craftsmanship that defines Vintage Leather Sydney.”

Sustainable Craftsmanship Every hide is sustainably tanned using vegetable-based methods, and our zero-waste pattern cutting ensures efficient use of materials. From full-grain leather to responsibly sourced hardware, our workshop stands by environmentally conscious practices.

“My new Leather Tote Bag fits my laptop, diary and everything in between-while still looking so chic. It only gets better with age.” – Sarah M., Adelaide

“The Women's Leather Wallet I gifted my sister is her go-to daily wallet. The craftsmanship is impeccable.” – Priya K., Perth

About Vintage Leather Sydney:

Vintage Leather Sydney is a Queensland-based leather goods brand specialising in the design of handcrafted bags, journals, and accessories using premium full-grain leather. Committed to sustainable craftsmanship and thoughtful design, Vintage Leather Sydney exemplifies quality, heritage, and modern elegance in every piece.