Brendan Fraser Reveals What Led To The Failure Of Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy'

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser seems to have cracked the reason behind the failure of Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy'.

Brendan Fraser feels that the film failed at the box-office because it lacked any fun, reports 'Female First UK'.

The 56-year-old actor played treasure hunter Rick O'Connell three times in Stephen Sommers' Mummy franchise which was a huge box office hit.

As per 'Female First UK', Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' was released in 2017 and was supposed to spawn a Dark Universe of connected films based on the Universal Classic Monsters but it was a critical and commercial failure and the idea to build a cinematic monster universe was scrapped.

Fraser has now spoken out about why Cruise's 'The Mummy' flopped, insisting it lacked any of the adventure or excitement that Sommers' films had.

Speaking at Fan Expo Denver, Brendan said, "I know Tom Cruise tried to make his movie and it ain't easy! We all know how hard this movie is to make. With the exception of three (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor), the thing with all of these films is that, at least it was fun, it was a thrill ride, and you wanted to do it again. The answer is you've just got to give everybody what they really, really want. If you stray from that path”.

Sommers directed the first two instalments of the Fraser series, which also starred Rachel Weisz, John Hannah and Arnold Vosloo, and produced the third. Sommers previously admitted he was not a fan of the reboot and was annoyed that director Alex Kurtzman or the writers David Koepp, Christopher McQuarrie and Dylan Kussman never bothered to contact him to ask for any advice or pointers.

'The Mummy' is getting another reboot from 'Evil Dead Rise' director Lee Cronin who is releasing his take on the cursed Egyptian monster via New Line in April 2026. It is the first film in The Mummy franchise not to be distributed by Universal Pictures.