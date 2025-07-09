Netlist Expands Legal Action Against Samsung And Micron For Patent Infringement



Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced it has amended its complaints in its recently filed actions against Samsung and Micron in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The two actions were originally filed on May 20, 2025, to assert Netlist's new U.S. Patent No. 12,308,087 ("the '087 patent") against Samsung's and Micron's High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) products. The amended complaints add another Netlist patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,025,731 ("the '731 Patent"), against the two Defendants' DDR5 DIMM products, as well as their distributor Avnet, Inc. to these actions.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Netlist continues to expand its portfolio of patented HBM and AI-memory technologies. The amended action broadens our efforts to prevent Samsung and Micron from continued unauthorized use of Netlist's intellectual property without a license."

Netlist's '087 patent entitled "Memory Package Having Stacked Array Dies and Reduced Driver Load" covers HBM for current and future AI applications. Analysts currently project U.S. HBM revenues to exceed $25 billion annually for each Samsung and Micron by 2031. The '087 patent will expire in November 2031. Netlist's '731 patent reads on DDR5 DIMM with DFE and ODT/RTT circuits. Analysts currently project U.S. DDR5 DIMM revenue to exceed $65 billion annually in 2029. The '731 patent will expire in July 2029.

During the past two years, Netlist has obtained jury verdicts awarding combined total damages of $866 million for the willful infringement of its patents by Samsung and Micron.

Netlist is represented by Irell & Manella LLP, with the legal team led by Jason Sheasby.

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations, Netlist's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property and estimates of third party analysts for U.S. HBM and DDR5 DIMM revenues. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance and reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final orders by the trial court for the Samsung litigations; risks that Micron will appeal the final judgment by the trial court for the Micron litigation; risks related to potential lengthy delays in Netlist's ability to collect damage awards, overturned verdicts or reduced damages awards as a result of appeals by Samsung, Micron or Google; risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel, Iran and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason. This press release contains estimates and other statistical data made by unaffiliated analysts relating to potential revenues in our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates.

