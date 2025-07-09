Vishay Intertechnology Gen 3 650 V And 1200 V Sic Schottky Diodes Increase Efficiency While Enhancing Electrical Insulation
|Part #
|VS-3C01EJ12-M3
|VS-3C02EJ07-M3
|VS-3C02EJ12-M3
|IF (A)
|1
|2
|2
|VR (V)
|1200
|650
|1200
|VF at IF (V)
|1.35
|1.30
|1.35
|IR at VR at 175 C (μA)
|4.5
|2.0
|5.0
|QC (nC)
|7.5
|7.2
|13
|Configuration
|SlimSMA HV (DO-221AC)
|Package
|Single
Samples and production quantities of the new SiC diodes are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
