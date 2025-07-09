Howard Community College Educational Foundation Raises School-Record $5.3 Million In 2024-25
The record-breaking fundraising total is the highest in the college's history, marking a new era of supporting student access, workforce development, and industrial growth in Howard County.
"This extraordinary achievement reflects the unwavering support of the college's foundation board members, donors, alumni, corporate partners, and community advocates, all united in their commitment to student success, academic innovation, and community impact," said Willis.“Raising $5.3 million is a powerful statement of confidence in the mission and future of Howard Community College. These generous contributions will directly support new academic initiatives, cutting-edge technology, and student support services-helping us remove barriers and open doors for thousands of learners.”
Highlights for the year include a $2.5 million gift from philanthropists Thomas Clement and Wonsook Kim to HCC's STEM programs (the single-largest gift in the college's history), a record-breaking president's gala that raised over $330,000 for student scholarships, and historic new partnerships with non and for-profit organizations.
“This has been a truly incredible year for the Howard Community College Educational Foundation. The outpouring of support from our community is nothing short of inspiring," said Anne Johnson, Executive Director of the HCC Educational Foundation. "Our donors are making a lasting difference in the lives of our students. We're thrilled to see this level of investment in their futures, and we couldn't be more grateful.”
Under Willis' tenure, the college has raised over $12 million in funds for academic scholarships, food provision, athletic support, student health and wellness services, study abroad and service learning, and other initiatives. Since 2023, HCC has raised over $42 million in public and private funding to construct the on-campus Cathy and Danny Bell Workforce Development and Skilled Trades Center, which is scheduled to open for use in 2026.
Over the same period, enrollment has grown by more than four percent, HCC opened the state's first Boys and Girls Club located on a community college campus, debuted a juvenile justice educational intervention program fully funded by the State's Department of Juvenile Services, and received a $1 million federal grant to reopen its on-campus childcare center which closed during the global COVID pandemic.
The HCCEF has raised over $28 million in donations and gifts in the last decade.
ABOUT HCC
Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.
