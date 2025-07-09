Christophe Robin's Summer Travel Essentials For Good Hair Days

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Whether you're chasing the sun in Bali, skiing in the Alps, or enjoying a cozy staycation in the UAE, great hair days should always travel with you. Meet Christophe Robin's curated collection of travel-sized essentials, all under 100ml and perfectly sized for your hand luggage, tote bag, or vanity pouch.

Designed for on-the-go beauty lovers, these portable items help you fight frizz in the humidity, combat dryness in colder climates, refresh your scalp after city pollution, and keep your hair feeling healthy, nourished, and photo-ready wherever you land.







Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt (75ml)

After long-haul flights, days at the beach, or strolling around the city, this gentle exfoliating scrub works wonders to cleanse the scalp, remove sweat, dirt, and product buildup. It helps revive roots with volume and lightness, which is ideal before or after intense styling sessions.







Hydrating Melting Mask with Aloe Vera (75ml)

Sun, sea, and styling tools can leave hair feeling stressed. This lightweight and intensely moisturizing mask brings instant moisture to dry strands, restores softness, and adds shine, perfect for an end-of-day treatment after a beach session or sightseeing spree.







Cleansing Volumising Paste With Rose Extracts (75ml)

This innovative clay-to-foam shampoo paste transforms into a light, airy lather that instantly provides volume at the roots of the hair. Enriched with rose extracts and mineral-rich clay, it detoxifies the scalp while enhancing hair volume and fullness. Ideal for those with fine or flat hair, this is the ultimate product for a quick refresh post-flight or a quick extra lift before a night out.







Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil (75ml)

The hero of hair revival. This regenerating hair mask is infused with rare prickly pear seed oil which is rich in antioxidants, omegas, and fatty acids. It conditions and transforms even the driest, and damaged hair, leaving a stronger and glossier finish. Whether your hair has been parched by the sun, dulled by chlorine, or weakened from constant heat styling, this is an essential product that is worth packing.







Regenerating Serum with Prickly Pear Oil (75ml)

A little goes a long way with this luxe finishing serum. Tame frizz, add instant gloss, and protect your hair from humidity and UV exposure. It's your handbag essential for that effortless 'just left the salon' finish, even when you're far from home.

Christophe Robin's summer travel essentials combine Parisian expertise with natural ingredients, giving you salon-quality care wherever your adventures may take you. From root-boosting mists to hydration heroes and curl-savers, this is your new haircare passport for flawless summer strands.

Now available at Gold Apple and Ounass, Christophe Robin invites beauty lovers across the Emirates to discover the art of French haircare, where performance meets pleasure in every wash.