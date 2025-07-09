Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malian leader sees Putin as 'sincere' president


2025-07-09 05:25:41
(MENAFN) Transitional Malian President Assimi Goita praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his honesty and pragmatic approach to international affairs, describing him as a sincere statesman. Goita made these remarks following an official visit to Russia last week, during which several agreements on economic cooperation and peaceful nuclear energy were signed, according to Malian media outlet L’Essor.

“President Putin is a practical and genuine leader. We witnessed this through his openness and actions,” Goita said. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Russia and highlighted Mali’s strengthening partnership with Moscow, particularly in security matters. Without directly mentioning France, Goita noted Mali’s severance of ties with former allies, adding that “with Russia, we have been able to arm ourselves.”

“Cooperation with Russia is straightforward—free from demagoguery and manipulation,” he told reporters.

Goita also confirmed discussions with Putin about expanding cooperation between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), focusing on diplomacy, defense, and development. Russia’s ties with AES countries—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—have been deepening, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledging support to enhance their defense capabilities and military training.

This marked Goita’s second visit to Russia, having previously met Putin at the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg. During this trip, he also visited the Republic of Tatarstan in central Russia.

