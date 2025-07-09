Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements

Messari report shows Starboard registered over 5 million community actions for 20 projects including Sui in its first month

Leading crypto analyst Messari today reports that InfoFi platform Starboard from web3 growth leader Galxe has captured millions of engagements in just one month since its launch.

Since launch, Starboard has indexed over 150,000 posts, capturing 3.09 million likes, 1.18 million retweets, 1.05 million replies, and 167,105 quotes, amounting to more than 230 million total views.

More than 20 projects joined the platform at launch, including Sui, 0G and Plume, collectively offering over $5 million in campaign rewards to drive early engagement. Within the first few weeks, thousands of users enrolled in various contributor campaigns.

Sui's campaign has led Starboard's activity, with approximately 8,140 active participants tracked on its leaderboard. Other early adopters include 0G Labs with around 2,237 contributors and Plume with approximately 1,086.

Each campaign is supported by a public leaderboard that updates in real-time. These project-specific rankings are further aggregated into the global leaderboard. Together, these tools provide a transparent system for surfacing top contributors and incentivizing sustained user participation.

Starboard's off-chain and on-chain data points are affording projects unique insights into their communities. Among these are the prominence of long-term contributors deeply engaged with specific ecosystems. For example, top contributors in the Plume Starboard are mostly RWA-focused users, and many of the active accounts in 0G have usernames that include“0G,” signaling strong community alignment.

Messari's full report available at

About Galxe

is web3's leading growth platform, trusted by over 34 million users and more than 7,000 brands globally. Built on Gravity-Galxe's ultra high-performance Layer 1 blockchain-the Galxe Platform unifies onboarding, identity verification, automation, and user engagement into one seamless experience. Industry leaders like Coinbase, Polygon, and Optimism rely on the Galxe Platform to grow and activate their communities and drive engagement across their ecosystems. By harmonizing fragmented tools into a single, unified web3 growth engine, Galxe enables industry leaders to build smarter, scale faster, and engage more effectively.

Users can learn more at