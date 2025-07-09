Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Sarchione Auto Group, Six Dealerships In Ohio, To Top-20 Dealership Group, Ken Ganley Automotive Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sarchione Auto Group has been family-owned and operated since it was founded in 1917 by John and Joe Sarchione's great-grandfather. What began as a small car lot in Alliance, Ohio, expanded to five new-car dealerships and one pre-owned dealership across Ohio, representing Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Ford, and Lincoln.

Following the sale, Joe Sarchione shared, "On behalf of my brother and me, we couldn't have been happier with the team of Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. at Performance Brokerage Services. They both have a real passion for what they do as brokers in the automotive business and are extremely hardworking, knowledgeable, honest, and diligent. When the time came to sell our six dealerships, their guidance and expertise made for a seamless transaction. Their knowledge of the buy-sell process was outstanding and made for an extremely smooth and enjoyable experience. They are true gentlemen and a pleasure to work with!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. This transaction was a collaborative effort led by Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. of the Midwest Office East, along with Gershon Rosenzweig, Matt Wilkins, and Jacob Stoehr of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services. Collectively, they served as the exclusive sell-side advisors to the transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. stated, "We've had the privilege of getting to know John and Joe Sarchione over the last two years, helping them expand from four locations to six. They've built an exceptional reputation in Northeast Ohio, and we are honored to have had the opportunity to represent them in the sale of all six locations to Ken Ganley."

Mark Shackelford, Jr. added, "Congratulations to Ken Ganley on the acquisition, which further solidifies his presence in Ohio. Ken was a great buyer to work with. We wish him continued success and look forward to working with him again in the near future."

Ken Ganley Automotive Group was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio. Recognized as the fastest-growing dealership group in Northeast Ohio, Ken Ganley Automotive Group operates more than 50 dealership locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Florida. The group is ranked #18 on the Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups based on 2024 new-vehicle retail sales.

Ken Ganley commented, "Mark did an outstanding job keeping a very large, six-store deal on track and moving forward. He was relentless in getting the deal to make sense for everyone involved, and the outcome was great on both sides. I would strongly recommend Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. for both a seller and buyer."

The dealerships will continue to service customers in their current locations, and John and Joe Sarchione will continue to operate the six dealerships under Ken Ganley Automotive Group.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

