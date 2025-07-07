Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Signals Readiness for Deeper EU Climate Collaboration

2025-07-07 09:52:13
(MENAFN) China has expressed readiness to deepen collaboration with the European Union on tackling climate change, focusing on mitigation, adaptation, and accelerating the green transition, aiming to strengthen global climate governance, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Monday.

At a routine press briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning responded to European proposals calling for stronger China-EU partnerships on energy transition and low-carbon development, discussions that arose during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent trip to Europe.

Mao emphasized China’s dedication to transforming its energy framework, advancing sustainable growth, and actively partnering with international allies to shape climate policies worldwide.

"China and the EU both actively support low-carbon transformation and green development," she stated. She added that both parties firmly recognize the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as the foundational framework for global climate governance, highlighting the extensive shared interests and cooperation potential in confronting climate challenges.

Underscoring China’s pivotal role as a staunch proponent and major contributor to green progress, Mao confirmed Beijing’s willingness to join forces with the EU to defend multilateralism and the objectives of the Paris Agreement, boosting cooperation on climate mitigation, adaptation, and the green transition to jointly propel global climate governance forward.

