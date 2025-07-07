Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov Describes NATO’s Ukraine Strategy as Threat

2025-07-07 08:46:37
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that NATO’s efforts to establish Ukraine as a strategic outpost against Russia pose a direct threat to Moscow’s national security.

He explained that this left Russia with no alternative but to initiate a military campaign against Kiev.

In an interview with a Hungarian newspaper published on Monday, Lavrov criticized NATO, asserting that the alliance has long abandoned its original defensive purpose.

He referenced NATO’s past interventions in Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Libya, questioning, “From whom were NATO countries defending themselves there? Who attacked them?”

Lavrov also highlighted the continuous expansion of the US-led military alliance towards Russia’s borders over several years, emphasizing the aim to convert Ukraine into a “military foothold” designed to contain Russia.

He warned that the establishment of NATO bases in Ukraine and its integration into the alliance constitutes an immediate danger to Russian security.

“Such a state of affairs would be unacceptable for us,” he insisted.

Back in 2021, just weeks before tensions in Ukraine escalated, Russia attempted to address these concerns by demanding security assurances from the US and NATO, seeking to maintain Ukraine’s non-aligned position.

“Our initiative was rejected,” Lavrov revealed, adding that the West instead proceeded to “pump Ukraine with weapons to forcibly resolve the issues of Donbass and Crimea.”

