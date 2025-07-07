403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Reaffirms Military Collaboration with Pakistan
(MENAFN) China on Monday reaffirmed its defense and military collaboration with Pakistan, calling it routine and not aimed at any third party, while urging stability across South Asia.
“China and Pakistan are traditional, good neighbors, and cooperation on defense and military is normal cooperation (that) does not target any third country,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated during a live-streamed press briefing in Beijing.
Mao's comments came in response to questions about the growing strategic relationship between Islamabad and Beijing following renewed border tensions between India and Pakistan, which exchanged missile fire in May.
When pressed by a reporter about the depth of China’s partnership with Pakistan, Mao responded, “The judgement varies from person to person.”
She emphasized that India and Pakistan, as neighboring nations, are inherently linked and must engage in dialogue. “We support the two countries for dialogue and consultation to properly handle their differences and disagreements, and jointly maintain the peace and stability of the region,” she said.
“China will continue to play a constructive role to this end.”
On relations with New Delhi, Mao expressed cautious optimism: “China-India relationship is in a critical moment of improvement… of development. We would like to work with India to promote the steady and sound growth of the China-India relationship.”
In a separate remark, Mao revealed that Beijing had formally protested to New Delhi over its engagement with the Dalai Lama.
“The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile, who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and attempted to separate Xizang from China under the cover of religion,” she said, using China’s official name for Tibet.
Mao called on India to “appreciate the great sensitivity of Xizang-related issues… honor the commitment it has made to China on issues related to Xizang… act prudently, and stop using this issue to meddle in China’s internal issues. China has protested against India over the issue.”
Her remarks followed a query about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.
There has been no immediate comment from New Delhi regarding China’s latest statement.
“China and Pakistan are traditional, good neighbors, and cooperation on defense and military is normal cooperation (that) does not target any third country,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated during a live-streamed press briefing in Beijing.
Mao's comments came in response to questions about the growing strategic relationship between Islamabad and Beijing following renewed border tensions between India and Pakistan, which exchanged missile fire in May.
When pressed by a reporter about the depth of China’s partnership with Pakistan, Mao responded, “The judgement varies from person to person.”
She emphasized that India and Pakistan, as neighboring nations, are inherently linked and must engage in dialogue. “We support the two countries for dialogue and consultation to properly handle their differences and disagreements, and jointly maintain the peace and stability of the region,” she said.
“China will continue to play a constructive role to this end.”
On relations with New Delhi, Mao expressed cautious optimism: “China-India relationship is in a critical moment of improvement… of development. We would like to work with India to promote the steady and sound growth of the China-India relationship.”
In a separate remark, Mao revealed that Beijing had formally protested to New Delhi over its engagement with the Dalai Lama.
“The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile, who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and attempted to separate Xizang from China under the cover of religion,” she said, using China’s official name for Tibet.
Mao called on India to “appreciate the great sensitivity of Xizang-related issues… honor the commitment it has made to China on issues related to Xizang… act prudently, and stop using this issue to meddle in China’s internal issues. China has protested against India over the issue.”
Her remarks followed a query about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.
There has been no immediate comment from New Delhi regarding China’s latest statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment