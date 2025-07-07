Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spokes Digital To Host Exclusive Webinar: 2024 Marketing Strategies That Won't Work In 2025 For The Cannabis Industry

2025-07-07 08:04:45
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Spokes Digital, a leading AI-driven cannabis digital marketing agency, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar:“2024 Marketing Strategies That Won't Work in 2025 for the Cannabis Industry.” The session will be led by Spokes Digital's CEO, Varun Patel, and Chief Growth Officer, Lauren Laplante, bringing their deep industry expertise to the forefront of this critical conversation.

Date: July 31, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM PT
Registration:

As the cannabis landscape rapidly evolves, marketing tactics that delivered results in 2024 may become obsolete, inefficient, or even non-compliant in 2025. In this exclusive webinar, Varun Patel and Lauren Laplante will break down:

The top cannabis marketing strategies from 2024 that brands should retire
New trends and consumer behaviors shaping 2025
Actionable insights to future-proof your brand's digital marketing
How to adapt your campaigns to stay competitive and compliant

“We've seen firsthand how quickly digital trends shift in the cannabis space,” said Varun Patel, CEO of Spokes Digital.“Our goal is to help brands anticipate what's next, so they're not just reacting, but leading.”

Lauren Laplante, CGO, adds,“2025 brings unique challenges and opportunities. We're excited to share practical strategies that cannabis businesses can implement right away to drive sustainable growth.”

About Spokes Digital
Spokes Digital is a San Jose-based digital marketing agency specializing in the cannabis, CBD, and healthcare industries. By combining AI-powered analytics, creative strategy, and in-depth regulatory expertise, Spokes Digital enables brands to achieve measurable, data-driven growth.

Media Contact
Leeza Thomas,
Chief Digital Officer
Spokes Digital
Email: ...

Company :-Spokes Digital

User :- Leeza Thomas

Email :...

Phone :-2159909298

Mobile:- 2159909298

Url :-


