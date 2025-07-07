Versamet Royalties Reports First Gold Pour At Kiaka In Mid-Year Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSXV: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a mid-year update highlighting several recent developments.

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of Versamet, commented, "Versamet has made significant progress in the first half of the year, marked most notably by the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in late May. Since then, we have continued to build momentum with several key milestones, including the receipt of our first royalty payment from Artemis Gold's Blackwater mine, the inaugural copper delivery from Endeavour Silver's Kolpa mine, and, most significantly, the first gold pour at West African Resources' Kiaka mine, which occurred ahead of schedule. Our cash flow-focused portfolio is taking shape, and we anticipate a meaningful increase in GEOs in the second half of the year. As these new mines continue to ramp up toward full capacity, we expect our attributable GEOs to grow from 8,000-9,500 in 2025 to 14,000-16,000 in 2026, laying a strong, cash-generative foundation for continued growth."

First Gold Pour at Kiaka

On June 30, 2025, West African Resources ("West African") announced that first gold was poured at its Kiaka mine on June 26, 2025. Construction of Kiaka was completed in the second quarter of 2025, ahead of schedule and under budget. Ramp up is progressing smoothly with recoveries consistently above 92%, outperforming expectations. West African expects to ramp Kiaka up to nameplate throughput during the third quarter of 2025 and produce an average of 258,000 ounces of gold per year over the first five years of operation.

For more information, please refer to West African's ASX announcements dated June 30, 2025, titled "West African Pours First Gold at Kiaka Ahead of Schedule" and July 2, 2024, titled "Kiaka Feasibility Update Delivers 4.8 Moz Gold Ore Reserve 20 Year Mine Life" available on West African's website at westafricanresources .

