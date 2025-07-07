Zafir Rashid Plans Family-Friendly Resort In Jeddah With 400-Room Beachfront Hotel

Zafir Rashid of Teramir Group

- Zafir RashidJEDDAH, MAKKAH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zafir Rashid has confirmed plans for a new family-focused resort in Jeddah, featuring a 400-room beachfront hotel with entertainment amenities and water attractions. The project is part of Teramir Group's expanding hospitality portfolio across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.The resort is expected to cater to both local families and international visitors, aligning with Jeddah's emergence as a growing hub for tourism and air travel. Located along the coast, the development will combine hotel accommodations with family-oriented recreational zones designed to support the city's long-term tourism strategy.“Jeddah has become a major entry point for travelers and a key destination in its own right,” said Rashid.“We see a strong demand for well-executed family resorts that offer full experiences.”The site is currently in early planning stages, with design work and brand partnerships under review. While specific operators have not been disclosed, Rashid noted that discussions are underway with potential stakeholders, including regional partners aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 tourism initiatives.This marks the second Saudi project publicly associated with Zafir Rashid in recent weeks, following Teramir's exploration of an eco-retreat near Sa'ad National Park. The Jeddah resort, however, is expected to be more commercially intensive, emphasizing entertainment infrastructure and destination tourism.Further announcements are expected once initial design concepts and local approvals are finalized.

Zafir Rashid

Teramir Group

+1 213-784-1991

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.