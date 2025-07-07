Gold Forecast Today 07/07: Middle Of A Massive Range (Video)
- Gold gapped lower on Friday to show signs of hesitation in what would have been very thin electronic trading. After all, the Americans were not there because of the Independence Day holiday, and that takes a huge amount of liquidity out of the market. For that reason alone, I don't read too much into the candlestick, but what I do pay attention is to how the market is trading overall.
A little bit of pullback goes a long way as far as value is concerned, and that is something that you should keep in mind. Traders around the world are watching the Federal Reserve and expect them to cut rates, but the question is, are they going to cut sooner rather than later? Right now, most of the bets are on the month of September. However, economic indicators out of the United States continue to look fairly strong, at least stronger than anticipated as far as employment is concerned. So, we'll have to see how that influences the Federal Reserve. Central banks around the world are collecting gold anyway, so that puts a little bit of a bid in this market.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut at the same time, you can also put the counterpoint that geopolitical tensions are starting to calm down a bit, at least, at least in the Middle East. And that takes some of the risk premium out. In other words, and in short, I think this is a market that stays in this range. This is no different than looking at a five minute range. You want to sell at the top, buy at the bottom, or as I prefer, generally speaking, we have been in an uptrend. So, I like to buy dips and sell somewhere towards the middle or maybe closer to the top, waiting for an eventual breakout. I do think we get that breakout. I just don't know how long it's going to take as we don't really have a catalyst at the moment.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment