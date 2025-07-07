Productsup Launches New Comparison Shopping Services To Maximize Google Shopping ROI

As an official Google CSS partner, Productsup enables businesses to reduce CPC by up to 20% and boost campaign performance on Google Shopping

BERLIN, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Productsup , a leading enterprise feed management and syndication company, today announced the launch of its new Google Comparison Shopping Service (CSS) add-on, a strategic extension that empowers brands, retailers, and agencies to reduce ad spend and boost performance for Google Shopping campaigns.

Fully integrated into the Productsup platform, the add-on enables businesses to manage campaigns, optimize product content, and drive more qualified traffic from a single, centralized solution. By becoming an official Google CSS partner, Productsup allows advertisers to bypass Google's default CSS margin, cutting cost per click (CPC) by up to 20%. The immediate cost savings allow teams to reinvest freed-up budget into smarter, more competitive bidding strategies.

"It's easy for products to get buried amongst hundreds of competitor listings and ads on Google Shopping," said Johannis Hatt, CEO at Productsup. "Leveraging our platform's strong content optimization features as a Google CSS partner, we help brands strengthen their product experiences to improve the quality of their traffic and conversions on the channel. And, we do so with less operational overhead."

Productsup's highlight feature, Keyword CSS, dynamically adjusts shopping ad URLs based on the shopper's search query. Users are routed to merchant-branded landing pages tailored to their intent, resulting in a more relevant experience, fewer distractions from competitor products, and significantly higher conversion rates.

"With the sophistication and scalability of the solutions that are available today, there's no excuse for spending money on generic Google Shopping campaigns that don't convert," said Marcel Hollerbach, Chief Innovation Officer at Productsup. "Advanced features like Keyword CSS ensure that retailers can build branded, personalized journeys on channels as vast and complex as Google."

Learn more about Productsup's feed management and syndication offerings for Google Shopping as a Google CSS partner here .

For an in-depth look at how Google CSS works, why it matters, and how to set it up, join Productsup's free webinar, co-hosted with the CSS expert agency, adstrong:

"Cracking the CSS code: Maximize ROI from your Google Shopping Campaigns"

Thursday, July 10 at 4 p.m. CEST

Register here to tune in live or watch on-demand.

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable feed management and syndication platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, and ALDI.

Media Contact:

Megan Perkins, Senior PR & Communications Manager: [email protected]

Evan Neville, PR Director: [email protected]

SOURCE Productsup

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED