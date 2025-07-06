Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Small Vessels Opened Fire On Another Vessel Off Yemen's Hodeidah, UKMTO Reports

2025-07-06 11:29:03
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Sunday a vessel had been engaged by multiple small vessels which have opened fire with small arms and self-propelled grenades 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah.

Armed security team have returned fire and situation is ongoing, UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Investigations are ongoing, it added. UKMTO asked vessels to proceed with caution and report any "suspicious activity" to the organisation.

