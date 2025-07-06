Small Vessels Opened Fire On Another Vessel Off Yemen's Hodeidah, UKMTO Reports

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Sunday a vessel had been engaged by multiple small vessels which have opened fire with small arms and self-propelled grenades 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah.

Armed security team have returned fire and situation is ongoing, UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Recommended For You 'Wounds are open': Top UAE diplomat calls for dialogue to reach peace based on justice

Investigations are ongoing, it added. UKMTO asked vessels to proceed with caution and report any "suspicious activity" to the organisation.