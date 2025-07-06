TN Farmers, Activists To Launch Hunger Strike From July 13 Demanding Revival Of Noyyal River

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Farmers and social activists of Tiruppur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for an indefinite protest demanding the revival of the Noyyal River, which they said has been reduced to a drain due to unchecked pollution.

The protest, scheduled to begin on July 13 in Mangalam, calls on the Stalin government to take immediate steps to prevent the inflow of untreated sewage, industrial waste, and plastic into the river. K.N. Mohammed Ali, a social activist, said the Noyyal, which originates in the Western Ghats and flows through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode before joining the Cauvery at Karur, has seen a steep decline in water quality over the past three decades.

“Once a clean and vibrant river, the Noyyal is now choked with sewage and garbage. The government's apathy has led to this situation. Today, local bodies dump everything from meat and medical waste to household garbage directly into the river, especially at places like Mangalam,” he said.

He added that pollution begins in Coimbatore and intensifies further downstream in Tiruppur, making the river water unfit for any use.“The water smells terrible. Farmers, who depend on the Noyyal for irrigation, are suffering. We will go on a hunger strike in Mangalam on July 13 as a mark of protest. If no action is taken, it will become an indefinite agitation,” he warned.

K.S. Thirugnanasampandan, Chief Coordinator of the Noyyal Farmers' Protection Association, echoed these concerns.“For many, pollution in the Noyyal may seem normal, but for us, it is a matter of survival. Untreated sewage from factories, hospitals, and residential areas is dumped directly into the river. Plastic waste, chemical sludge, and water hyacinths have taken over large portions of the river, affecting both the surface and groundwater,” he said.

He further added that despite repeatedly petitioning the government for the past five years, no concrete steps have been taken.“We are forced to take this path of protest. The Chief Minister should visit Tiruppur and witness the state of the river firsthand. Immediate orders must be issued to stop untreated waste from being released into the Noyyal,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Tiruppur said steps are underway to address the issue.“Sewage treatment plants (STPs) are being constructed at four different locations in Tiruppur. Three of these STPs will have a treatment capacity of 2 million litres per day (MLD) each, while the fourth will have a capacity of 3 MLD. Additionally, a 26 MLD STP is being built in Andipalayam,” the official said.

“These projects will be implemented soon. Once operational, they are expected to partially reduce the influx of untreated sewage into the river,” he added. However, activists and farmers remain unconvinced and insist that only immediate, sustained, and monitored action by the state government can restore the Noyyal to its former glory.