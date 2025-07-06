Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Sees Export Growth Via Its Bushehr Province )


2025-07-06 07:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Product exports through the customs of Bushehr Province in southern Iran reached $2.75 billion, totaling 7.65 million tons, from March 21 through June 21, 2025, the head of Bushehr Province's customs, Ali Soleimani, told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that 20 percent of Iran's total non-oil exports of 34.5 million tons were shipped through Bushehr customs.
Soleimani explained that the main exports included gas condensate, cement, fish and shrimp, gypsum, fruits, and vegetables, primarily destined for China, the UAE, India, Pakistan, Oman, Brazil, Türkiye, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The official also mentioned that imports through Bushehr customs amounted to $483 million and 180,000 tons over the three months. Imported goods included rice, power plant equipment, and automobile spare parts.

Soleimani added that these products mainly came from the UAE, China, India, Russia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Japan, Thailand, and Germany.

The data from Iran's Customs Administration shows that the country's non-oil exports totaled approximately $11.7 billion and 34.5 million tons in these three months. Compared to the same period last year, non-oil exports decreased by 14.4 percent in value and 9.3 percent in weight.

Meanwhile, Iran imported nine million tons of non-oil products worth $13 billion, showing an 11.7 percent decrease in value and a 4.35 percent decrease in weight compared to the same period last year.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN06072025000187011040ID1109766268

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search