MUGSHOT Meme Coin Launches With Viral Energy And Community-Driven Hype


2025-07-06 03:05:22
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 6, 2025 - MUGSHOT, the bold new meme coin capturing the raw, rebellious spirit of viral internet culture, officially launches today. Inspired by the iconic mugshots that dominate headlines and social media, $MUGSHOT embodies the chaotic, unfiltered energy of those who dare to stand out. Built for degens, dreamers, and meme lords, $MUGSHOT is more than a token-it's a movement celebrating viral fame, unapologetic vibes, and community-driven hype.

Join the Lineup, Own the Moment

$MUGSHOT invites crypto enthusiasts and meme aficionados to join its Hodl and Earn campaign, featuring a massive 20% airdrop of the total $MUGSHOT supply to the top 1,000 holders. This campaign rewards those who embrace the $MUGSHOT ethos and hold strong, making history one mugshot at a time.

To participate, grab your bag of $MUGSHOT now at: [].

Connect with the Community

The $MUGSHOT movement thrives on its vibrant, rebellious community. Join the conversation, share the hype, and become part of the lineup on Telegram: [].

About MUGSHOT

$MUGSHOT is a meme coin that harnesses the chaotic energy of internet culture, celebrating the viral moments that define our digital era. With a passionate community and a commitment to unapologetic self-expression, $MUGSHOT is poised to make waves in the crypto world.

For more information, contact the $MUGSHOT team via Telegram or visit the official token page.

Media Contact:
$MUGSHOT Community Team
Telegram: []
Website: [].


Company :-Mugshot Labs

User :- Franklin Uloneme

Email :...


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

