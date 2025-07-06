403
MUGSHOT Meme Coin Launches With Viral Energy And Community-Driven Hype
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 6, 2025 - MUGSHOT, the bold new meme coin capturing the raw, rebellious spirit of viral internet culture, officially launches today. Inspired by the iconic mugshots that dominate headlines and social media, $MUGSHOT embodies the chaotic, unfiltered energy of those who dare to stand out. Built for degens, dreamers, and meme lords, $MUGSHOT is more than a token-it's a movement celebrating viral fame, unapologetic vibes, and community-driven hype.
Join the Lineup, Own the Moment
$MUGSHOT invites crypto enthusiasts and meme aficionados to join its Hodl and Earn campaign, featuring a massive 20% airdrop of the total $MUGSHOT supply to the top 1,000 holders. This campaign rewards those who embrace the $MUGSHOT ethos and hold strong, making history one mugshot at a time.
To participate, grab your bag of $MUGSHOT now at: [].
Connect with the Community
The $MUGSHOT movement thrives on its vibrant, rebellious community. Join the conversation, share the hype, and become part of the lineup on Telegram: [].
About MUGSHOT
$MUGSHOT is a meme coin that harnesses the chaotic energy of internet culture, celebrating the viral moments that define our digital era. With a passionate community and a commitment to unapologetic self-expression, $MUGSHOT is poised to make waves in the crypto world.
For more information, contact the $MUGSHOT team via Telegram or visit the official token page.
Media Contact:
$MUGSHOT Community Team
Telegram: []
Website: [].
Legal Disclaimer:
