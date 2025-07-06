Chinese Platform Temu Wants To Sell Food In Switzerland

Deutsch de Temu will laut Medienbericht in der Schweiz Lebensmittel verkaufen Original Read more: Temu will laut Medienbericht in der Schweiz Lebensmittel verkaufe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Chinese shopping platform Temu is planning to enter the Swiss grocery market, according to a media report. Following its launch in Germany, the company is now preparing its offer for Switzerland, the Tages-Anzeiger reported on Saturday. This content was published on July 6, 2025 - 13:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A specific launch date has not yet been set, but according to the newspaper's research, internal preparations are underway. Temu already sells fresh produce such as meat, drinks and sweets in Germany.

Temu is part of the Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo and is known for its low prices. The company relies on a so-called local-to-local model: products are procured directly from local retailers and delivered to customers.

Temu is growing rapidly internationally. The platform is already one of the most widely used shopping apps in several European countries.

