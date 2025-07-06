Chinese Platform Temu Wants To Sell Food In Switzerland
A specific launch date has not yet been set, but according to the newspaper's research, internal preparations are underway. Temu already sells fresh produce such as meat, drinks and sweets in Germany.
Temu is part of the Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo and is known for its low prices. The company relies on a so-called local-to-local model: products are procured directly from local retailers and delivered to customers.
+ Low-cost e-tailers Temu and Shein put Swiss retail sector under pressure
Temu is growing rapidly internationally. The platform is already one of the most widely used shopping apps in several European countries.
