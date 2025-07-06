DARIA Bond And DARIA Bond II Tap GCC Market, Lure Customers

Designed by Multi Ways International, the DARIA bond and DARIA bond II smartphones, packed with impressive specifications, have revolutionized the mobile phones market in the Gulf region. The smartphones are drawing a large number of visitors and customers from the GCC region, earning high user satisfaction and strong market interest.

Halil Chaglar, CEO of MultiWays International, said that the DARIA bond and DARIA bond II smartphones are at the center stage by capturing the GCC market due to their unique designs, innovation, cutting-edge technology and amazing specifications.“Equipped with Web3 technology, the DARIA bond smartphone offers a new way for users to interact with distributed ledger technology. It features an embedded client node operating under the Proof of Activity consensus protocol, allowing users to validate activities and earn rewards.” Chaglar added.|

Highlighting DARIA bond II smartphone, he mentioned that the phone is packed with impressive and incredible specifications. DARIA bond II is equipped with a 50MP one-inch main camera and a 1 inch sensor with OIS, AI portrait reconstruction, and 4K video recording. It also features a 50MP selfie camera and superior low-light performance with Dual Conversion Gain (DCG). Ultra-wide / telephoto should be added

He mentioned DARIA bond II smartphone recognition on global level is a huge achievement, adding that winning the Red Dot Design Award 2025 including five other global awards and iF design award 2025 highlights DARIA bond II position as more than just a smartphone, it's a vision for the future of mobile technology, where style, speed, and smart systems meet as the smartphone is packed with impressive and incredible specifications.

He noted that the DARIA bond II smartphone was chosen based on key Red Dot criteria such as innovation, functionality, and design quality.

“It's sleek look, intuitive experience, and smart Web3 integration met and exceeded the jury's expectations, highlighting Multiways' commitment to forward-thinking design”. Chaglar added.

“Equipped with advanced features, the DARIA bond II smartphone offers a seamless mobile experience backed by a powerful processor, AI-driven tools, and a camera built for clarity. Its minimalist design and blockchain-based ecosystem set it apart in today's smartphone market.

Discover the award-winning DARIA bond II at dariamobile. Join the next generation of users redefining how we interact with mobile devices.”

“In terms of sales growth, the mid-to-premium segment of smartphones is currently seeing significant growth in the UAE, particularly due to increasing demand for advanced camera features, AI capabilities, and 5G connectivity. By offering a premium yet affordable product with cutting-edge features, the DARIA bond II is strategically positioned to attract tech-savvy millennials, professionals, and students looking for high-performance devices at a competitive price.” Chaglar concluded.