Guinea Starts Fourth General Population, Housing Census
(MENAFN) Guinea has officially launched its fourth General Population and Housing Census (RGPH-4), a critical initiative aimed at gathering accurate and up-to-date data to guide future development strategies. The census is set to run for four weeks, covering every household across the country.
Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah inaugurated the project in a ceremony held on Saturday, stressing the importance of the operation, which is being led by the National Institute of Statistics. Bah urged all residents, including foreign nationals, to respond truthfully to enumerators, underscoring the significance of the data for effective government planning.
Over 23,000 enumerators have been deployed nationwide, after undergoing thorough training, to ensure the collection of comprehensive information on the population and housing—essential for the census's success.
"Census-taking is not an isolated event; it is a strategic tool for sovereignty and effectiveness," emphasized Ismael Nabe, Guinea’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation.
Nabe highlighted that RGPH-4 will play a vital role in enabling the government to assess, refine, and optimize public policies.
Mamadou Saliou Diallo, the World Bank Group representative in Guinea, also expressed the organization's continued support for the initiative, reaffirming the commitment of both technical and financial partners to the census process.
