Civilian Attacked By Russian Drone In Kherson

“At midday, Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of an explosive device dropped from a UAV, a 62-year-old woman was injured,” the statement reads.

She was diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her legs and face.

The woman is currently hospitalized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a 56-year-old man was injured earlier that morning in Kherson as a result of another Russian drone attack.