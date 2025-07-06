Civilian Attacked By Russian Drone In Kherson
“At midday, Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of an explosive device dropped from a UAV, a 62-year-old woman was injured,” the statement reads.
She was diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her legs and face.
The woman is currently hospitalized.Read also: Aftermath of Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a 56-year-old man was injured earlier that morning in Kherson as a result of another Russian drone attack.
