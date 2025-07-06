Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican President Blasts Trump’s Immigration Reforms

2025-07-06 07:57:54
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed immigration reforms on Friday, specifically targeting the budget plan that allocates billions to enhance border security and expand detention centers.

During her daily briefing, Sheinbaum strongly opposed the U.S. House-passed fiscal proposal, which earmarks $170 billion for immigration enforcement. She argued that migration should be tackled through collaboration, not through forceful measures.

"We do not agree. Migration must be addressed at its root through development cooperation," Sheinbaum emphasized.

The president also highlighted the Mexican government’s success in curbing attempted border crossings, citing a sharp decline in arrests. "Yesterday there were just 220 arrests... That's very few compared to the thousands we saw years ago," Sheinbaum noted.

Sheinbaum further stressed the vital role migrants, particularly from Mexico and other parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, play in the U.S. economy. "Most migrants, not only Mexicans but also (those) from across Latin America and the Caribbean, have lived and worked in the U.S. for many years. They are decent, hardworking people who contribute not just to Mexico through remittances, but even more to the U.S. economy," she stated.

