Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Flimsy defense for NATO warplanes unmasked by press

Flimsy defense for NATO warplanes unmasked by press


2025-07-06 07:56:35
(MENAFN) The UK’s new nuclear-capable F-35 fighter jets are guarded by only low, five-foot (1.5m) fences and warning signs, making them susceptible to possible attacks, The Telegraph reported on Friday. This comes shortly after a vandalism incident at a Royal Air Force (RAF) base, just as the UK prepares for a significant NATO military buildup in response to the alleged “threat” from Russia—claims Moscow consistently denies.

An investigation by the outlet found that several key RAF airstrips remain poorly defended and vulnerable to attacks from both determined activists and foreign agents. These security weaknesses are evident on publicly accessible Google Street View images, and analysts suggest groups like Palestine Action and hostile foreign powers have likely identified these gaps.

Two weeks ago, Palestine Action activists breached RAF Brize Norton base and damaged two military planes, prompting UK lawmakers to consider labeling the group a terrorist organization. In response, the military has launched a security review across all bases.

While efforts have been made to bolster base security, The Telegraph highlighted that many sites still lack continuous barbed wire fencing, have incomplete camera coverage around perimeters, and suffer from infrequent patrols.

The Labour government, struggling with budget constraints, recently reversed some planned social benefit cuts to free up resources for increasing military commitments. Downing Street aims to raise defense spending to 4.1% of GDP over the next two years, aligning with NATO’s broader push to counter what it describes as a long-term Russian threat to Euro-Atlantic security. This would nearly double the UK’s 2024 military spending of roughly 2.3%.

Russia continues to reject accusations of planning attacks on NATO countries as “nonsense.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the EU and UK for draining taxpayers’ money through militarization instead of addressing pressing socio-economic issues.

MENAFN06072025000045015687ID1109765251

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search