LG Electronics To Work With Saudi Arabia To Develop HVAC Solutions
LG Electronics has decided to conduct a joint research project on developing HVAC technologies that deliver high-efficiency and high-performance even under extremely high temperatures with Saudi's major home appliances company Shaker Group and researchers from King Saud University in Riyadh and Pusan National University in Korea's southeastern city of Busan, according to company officials.
Under the joint project, LG Electronics will provide system air conditioners for commercial use and households in the Middle Eastern country, which will be installed and operated by Shaker Group, reports Yonhap news agency.
In detail, the Korean company plans to test its engine powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which can increase energy efficiency by automatically controlling air conditioning in line with the temperature.
"This collaboration will serve as an opportunity for us to further strengthen our capabilities in HVAC solutions tailored for extremely hot regions," an LG Electronics official said.
"We will continue to enhance our technological competitiveness in the global HVAC market by systematically establishing research and development infrastructure for each climate zone."
Last month, LG Electronics said it has acquired a Norwegian hot water storage company to strengthen its foothold in the European air and water heating markets. The company said it acquired a 100 percent stake in OSO Group AS, a firm known for its smart stainless steel hot water tanks, aiming to enter the water heating segment in addition to its existing air heating business.
LG Electronics did not disclose the acquisition price. "LG Electronics' high-efficiency air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) systems, combined with OSO Group's innovative hot water storage solutions, will help the company expand its presence in Europe's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market," the company said in a statement.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment