Netflix’s Catalog: A Story of Fatherhood, Family, and Finding Hope Premiering July 17 on Netflix
(MENAFN- Atteline) Netflix unveils the official trailer for Catalog - a powerful new drama that explores the complexities of parenting, the strength of community, and the resilience of the human spirit.
The series follows Yousef (Mohamed Farrag), a man suddenly thrust into single fatherhood after the unexpected loss of his wife, Amina (Riham Abdel Ghafour). As he navigates the unfamiliar terrain of raising two children alone, he’s met with the emotional weight carried by his teenage daughter Karima (Retall Abdulaziz), who is processing her mother’s absence, and her younger brother Mansour (Ali El Beialy), a sensitive and reserved young boy who finds comfort in football. As Yousef embarks on the journey of fatherhood, he stumbles upon a series of parenting videos his late wife Amina left behind on her YouTube channel - offering him unexpected guidance, connection and a way forward.
Surrounding the family is a village of voices, each bringing their own strength to the healing journey. Om Hashem (Samah Anwar), the stern but loving nanny who keeps the household running; Osama (Ahmed Essam), Amina’s sarcastic brother, reluctantly becomes a sounding board for Yousef; and Hanafy (Khaled Kamal), Yousef’s supportive older brother, stepping in as a steady presence and a father figure to Mansour when Yousef struggles to be. There’s also Miss Howaida (Tara Emad), the children’s perceptive schoolteacher who slowly emerges as both an emotional anchor for both Yousef and the kids. And then there's George (Bayoumi Fouad), the warm-hearted neighbor who, from behind his door, offers unwavering support, quiet wisdom and comforting presence.
Set in modern-day Cairo, Catalog is a moving exploration of the everyday chaos of parenting - from forgotten lunches and missed school plays to late-night heart-to-hearts. But more than that, it’s a story about the power of family, the importance of showing up, and the hope that emerges after grief. Catalog reminds us that grief is not linear and that healing happens one day at a time.
Directed by Waleed El Halafawy, produced by Ahmed El Ganainy and written by Ayman Wattar, Catalog features a star studded cast including: Mohamed Farrag (Youssef), show guest star Riham Abdel Ghafour (Amina), Tara Emad (Howaida), Khaled Kamal (Hanafy), Bayoumi Fouad (George), Samah Anwar (Om Hashem), Sedky Sakhr (Tamer), Donia Sami (Hala), Ali El Beialy (Mansour), Retal Abdelaziz (Karima) and Ahmed Essam Elsayed (Osama).
