Flash floods in Mexico cause fifty-one deaths

2025-07-06 04:10:14
(MENAFN) The death toll from recent flash floods in Texas has risen to 51, with the hardest hit area being Kerr County, where officials reported 43 fatalities, including 28 adults and 15 children. Other counties affected include Travis County with 4 deaths, Kendall and Tom Green counties with 1 each, and Burnet County with 2.

In Kerr County, 27 children remain missing after floodwaters swept through Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer camp. Search and rescue operations continue, with authorities focusing on locating missing individuals along the Guadalupe River.

The flooding began late Thursday and continued into early Friday, caused by heavy rains that caused the Guadalupe River to crest at over 39 feet (11.8 meters), surpassing a previous record flood in 1987. Officials emphasize that life safety and rescue efforts remain their top priority.

