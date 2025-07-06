'Don't Push Us To Wall': Shia Leader Warns Over Muharram FIR's

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar : Prominent Shia leader Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi has cautioned authorities against registering FIRs or arresting youth participating in Muharram processions.

Addressing a large gathering of mourners at Imambargah Bemina in Srinagar outskirts, Aga Hadi said the Shia community would not remain silent if mourners were targeted by the administration.

“If they arrest our boys after the 14th [of Muharram], we will all offer ourselves for mass arrest,” Hadi declared.“Let's see how big their jails are. We haven't violated the Constitution or committed any breach of law. So why are FIRs being filed? Are we criminals or thieves?”

He voiced deep concern over what he described as disrespectful conduct by police personnel toward mourners who were commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

“What's the idea behind open FIRs? Their careers are now at stake just because they mourned for their Imam. If they are touched, we will not stay calm,” Aga Hadi, who heads a faction of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan warned in a live televised address.

Calling India a democratic and free country, Hadi questioned the actions of the authorities and the precedent being set.“If India is truly free, is this the example they are setting for the world to see?”

Reaffirming the Shia community's adherence to peace and rule of law, he said,“We are a disciplined and dignified community. Treat us with respect. We are with you to maintain law and order. No one will throw a stone or disturb peace-unless the administration pushes us to the wall.”

Aga Hadi underlined that the mourners were peace-loving individuals carrying forward the message of humanity.“But we do not bow before tyrants. We are not afraid of prisons. Don't threaten us with jails.”

He concluded by asserting the community's commitment to national development while standing firmly with the oppressed.“We will always stand with the oppressed and against the tyrants,” Hadi said.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions following incidents last week in which police removed banners and portraits of slain Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah in Magam, in Central Kashmir, and Srinagar's Nageen area, as well as the filing of fresh FIRs against mourners who participated in the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar.

Police in an order ahead of Muharram had declared display of images of what it termed as“terrorists, or symbols of banned organizations - whether domestic or international” - prohibited and also instructing participants not to raise 'provocative slogans'.

Srinagar District Magistrate has warned that any breach of the stated conditions will invite strict legal action.