Gaza Bleeds: Over 57,300 Palestinians Die in Israel’s Ongoing Strikes
(MENAFN) At least 57,338 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s relentless campaign against the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry revealed that in the past 24 hours alone, 70 bodies were recovered, and 332 people sustained injuries, bringing the total number of wounded to 135,957 amid the Israeli bombardment.
"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said, highlighting the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding.
Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza on March 18, killing 6,780 and injuring 23,916, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
In November 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice in connection with its actions in the besieged enclave.
