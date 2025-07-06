403
Authorities: Texas Floods' Deaths At 47, Scores Still Missing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 6 (KUNA) -- The tally of deaths in the floods that overwhelmed parts of the State of Texas had increased to 47, while around 20 individuals remain missing, said authorities late Sunday.
According to NBC News, at least 47 deaths have been confirmed across Texas, as severe flooding continues to hit the south-central area of the state.
Kerr County was the most affected by the natural disaster with the County's Sheriff Larry Leitha telling reporters that amongst the announced deaths, a total of 43 people were killed in the county, 15 of them were children.
Local authorities had carried out 160 air rescue operations with 850 saved on Saturday, he affirmed.
For his part, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that rescue teams were working around the clock to search for survivors as the floods were receding from some parts of the state especially 27 individuals who were partaking in the camp mystic, a riverside camp for girls in Hunt, Texas.
US authorities had announced a state of emergency due to the floods that covered Kerr Count after heavy rainfall exceeding 30 centimeters.
Some 14 helicopters and scores of drones were deployed over the affected areas to search for survivors amongst trees and floating vehicles devastated by the floods. (end)
