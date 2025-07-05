Bomb Disposal Experts Destroy Russian Drone Armed With Two Mines In Sumy Region
"One of the attack drones used by the enemy in daily strikes on the Sumy region was discovered in a settlement of the region. A mobile EOD unit from the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy Region was promptly dispatched to respond to the threat," the statement reads.
At the crash site, specialists conducted a thorough inspection of the drone and its payload. It was determined that the occupiers had fitted the UAV with two 82mm high-explosive fragmentation mines.Read also: Ukraine's air defense forces neutralize 292 out of 322 enemy drones overnight
The drone and its munitions were transported to a designated location, where they were safely destroyed in a controlled detonation.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment