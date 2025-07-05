Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bomb Disposal Experts Destroy Russian Drone Armed With Two Mines In Sumy Region

2025-07-05 08:04:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"One of the attack drones used by the enemy in daily strikes on the Sumy region was discovered in a settlement of the region. A mobile EOD unit from the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy Region was promptly dispatched to respond to the threat," the statement reads.

At the crash site, specialists conducted a thorough inspection of the drone and its payload. It was determined that the occupiers had fitted the UAV with two 82mm high-explosive fragmentation mines.

Read also: Ukraine's air defense forces neutralize 292 out of 322 enemy drones overnight

The drone and its munitions were transported to a designated location, where they were safely destroyed in a controlled detonation.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

