Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar June 23 1.7 June 30 1.7 June 24 1.7 July 1 1.7 June 25 1.7 July 2 1.7 June 26 - July 3 1.7 June 27 - July 4 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0085 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.03524 manat and amounted to 2.0021 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro June 23 1.9536 June 30 1.9944 June 24 1.9729 July 1 2.0035 June 25 1.9741 July 2 2.0054 June 26 - July 3 2.0043 June 27 - July 4 2.0029 Average rate per week 1.96686 Average rate per week 2.0021

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0.0178 this week; however, the weighted average decreased by 0.00886 manat and amounted to 2.15954 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble June 23 2.1656 June 30 2.1616 June 24 2.1656 July 1 2.1707 June 25 2.1739 July 2 2.1663 June 26 - July 3 2.1553 June 27 - July 4 2.1438 Average rate per week 2.1684 Average rate per week 2.15954

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0427 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04266 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira June 23 0.0428 June 30 0.0426 June 24 0.0429 July 1 0.0427 June 25 0.0429 July 2 0.0427 June 26 - July 3 0.0426 June 27 - July 4 0.0427 Average rate per week 0.0428 Average rate per week 0.04266

Since June 26 and 27 are non-working days in Azerbaijan, exchange rate figures for those dates were not published.