Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 50 Flights Delayed At St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport

2025-07-05 07:05:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 50 flights have been delayed at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg due to temporary airspace restrictions affecting aircraft operations, Azernews reports, citing local media.

The airport's press service confirmed that ground and service personnel are working in an intensified mode to manage the disruptions and assist affected passengers.

In response to the situation, Turkish Airlines has scheduled five additional flights to accommodate stranded passengers whose original flights were postponed at Pulkovo Airport.

