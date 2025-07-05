Imam Hussain's Sacrifice Inspires Humanity: LG
In a solemn message to the people of the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor said,“The sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala, and their steadfast commitment to the universal ideals of justice and human dignity continue to inspire humanity to uphold the values of unity, social harmony and righteousness.”
He urged people to reflect upon and embrace the eternal ideals upheld by Imam Hussain (AS), whose stand against tyranny and injustice remains a guiding light for generations.
“On this solemn occasion, let us imbibe the eternal ideals of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and rededicate ourselves to building a just and equitable society,” LG Sinha added.
Ashura marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and is observed with deep reverence and mourning across the world, particularly by the Shia Muslim community. Processions, majlis (religious gatherings), and acts of remembrance mark the day as devotees recall the pain and sacrifice of Karbala.Read Also Ashura Today: Processions, Prayers to Mark Karbala Sacrifice Time To Reflect On Karbala Teachings: CM Omar
Security arrangements and peaceful observance have been a focus across J&K, with the administration urging the public to maintain harmony and uphold the spirit of the occasion.
