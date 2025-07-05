Ukraine Signs Deals With U.S., Denmark To Boost Joint Weapons And Drone Production Zelensky
“There must – and there definitely will – be more protection for life. We are scaling up joint arms production with our partners: long-range weapons to reduce Russia's appetite for killing, and interceptor drones to protect our people. This week, we reached an agreement with an American company to produce drones, and another agreement was concluded with Denmark on the first coproduction of weapons for Ukraine abroad,” Zelensky informed.
The President thanked all partners who support Ukraine's defense-industrial complex and strengthens their own defense capabilities.Read also: Ukraine signs agreement on joint production of drones with American company – Zelensky
As previously reported, on June 17, during the G7 Summit in Canada, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is working on the development of interceptor drones to counter Shahed UAVs and called on international partners to provide funding for the project.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
