Ultratech Denies Reports Of CCI Probe In Cement Cartelisation Case
In a stock exchange filing, the Aditya Birla Group company called such media reports "false and misleading" and clarified that it is not under investigation in a case from 2020.
"The company has neither received any order from the CCI in this case nor have the company's financials been sought by the CCI," a stock exchange filing read.
“It is clarified that the Company is not under investigation in this Case No. 35 of 2020 before the Competition Commission of India,” according to the filing.
The filing further stated that the India Cements Limited, a subsidiary of the Company,“is party to Case No. 35 of 2020 and is separately making appropriate disclosures in this regard, while exploring legal options”.
In a separate exchange filing, India Cements Limited (ICEM) said it is yet to receive a full version of the CCI investigation report under the Competition Act, 2002.
“ICEM is yet to receive a full version of the investigation report of the Director General, under the Competition Act, 2002. ICEM is currently assessing its legal options. There is no finding by the CCI at this stage against ICEM and no financial penalty has been levied,” it said in the stock exchange filing.
Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Legal Officer, Anoop Khatry, effective from the close of business on July 3, 2025, due to personal reasons.
"We hereby inform you that Mr. Anoop Khatry, Chief Legal Officer has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 3rd July, 2025 due to personal reasons," according to the company's exchange filing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment