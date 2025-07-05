403
Cluffy Insoles To Attend USA Cheer 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Polson, MT, July-05-2025 – Cluffy Insoles, makers of the revolutionary Cluffy Insole, are excited to announce their participation in the 2025 USA Cheer & Dance National Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 10-12. They will be demonstrating how their biomechanically advanced insoles provide cheer athletes with a significant competitive advantage by dramatically improving balance and strength, key factors in performance and injury prevention.
Cheerleading is a rapidly growing and increasingly demanding sport, with a corresponding rise in injury rates. According to sports medicine research, cheerleading accounts for 50% of all catastrophic injuries in high school female athletes, with falls being the leading cause. Recognizing this, Cluffy Insoles has focused on providing a practical, effective solution. Their insoles, designed by a foot and ankle surgeon based on proven biomechanical principles, are engineered to improve an athlete's stability and power from the ground up. They will be offering live demonstrations and a limited number of free insoles at their conference booth.
Every cheerleader knows to lift their big toe for stability; the Cluffy insole essentially does that for you, unlocking the body's natural stabilization mechanisms. The results are immediate and measurable. Cluffy Insoles invites every coach, athlete, and parent to their booth to take the two-minute balance and strength test. See for yourself the profound difference it makes.
Their internal testing and studies on collegiate athletes have shown significant performance gains, including:
.Unshakeable Balance: In front pull balance tests, athletes wearing Cluffy Insoles could not be pulled over with double the force required to unbalance them without the insoles. This enhanced stability was consistent in forward, backward, side-to-side, and even single-limb stance tests.
.Dramatically Reduced Injury Risk: Y-balance testing, a key indicator of dynamic balance and injury risk, showed significant improvements. Athletes achieved an average total reach increase of 15.5 cm, indicating greater control and a lower likelihood of injury.
.Explosive Strength Gains: Cluffy Insoles' isometric strength testing revealed an average 32% improvement in the shoulders and arms and a 32% improvement in the legs, providing bases with more power and flyers with greater stability.
These results have led to real-world adoption. After a successful trial, the entire University of Montana Cheer Team wore Cluffy Insoles for the 2024-2025 season and will be using them again for the upcoming year.
The Cluffy Insole is the most cost-effective gear an athlete can add for a competitive edge, and reduced risk of injury. They are durable, machine washable, easily adjustable, and designed to fit perfectly into all standard cheer shoes without restricting mobility.
The Cluffy Insoles message to the cheer community is simple: Train smarter, work hard, and perform better.
They encourage all attendees of the USA Cheer & Dance 2025 conference to visit their booth to be one of the first to receive a complimentary pair of insoles (limited quantities and sizes available) and experience the Cluffy difference firsthand.
