When Udit Narayan Revealed How He Became A Part Of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'
Recollecting how he became a part of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', he said in the video,“Mr. Yash Chopra said, I have found Shah Rukh Khan's date. Now I am not going to wait for anyone. I don't know, but he had called another singer. In the title song, you can see that there is Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. So, he had chosen a singer for a hero”.
He further mentioned,“I don't know what came to his mind. He said, but I want the voice of Udit Narayan. By then, I had become his favorite singer. So, he had done all the songs with Lata Mangeshkar. And he said, he will do the shooting of the song with vocals of another singer. But, you won't believe, I came back to Mumbai after 15 or 20 days. Straight from the airport, I went to the studio, and recorded the first song, 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'”.
Earlier, in March this year, Udit Narayan had stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips while taking a selfie during his performance went viral on social media. In the undated video, Udit Narayan was seen performing the iconic track 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon from 'Mohra', when a female fan turned around and kissed him on the cheek.
The singer then kissed her on her lips. The singer kissed the female fan on the lips, as per viral videos from the show.
The 69-year-old singer has sung in various other languages including Hindi Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, Assamese, Bagheli and Maithili. He has won four National Film Awards.
