Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Set To Hold Joint Military Drill Next Week

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh servicemen have arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the "Tarlan - 2025" joint flight-tactical exercise to be conducted between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

A welcoming ceremony for the servicemen was held at a military unit of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The exercise, scheduled to take place from July 8 to 10, aims to enhance the professional skills of servicemen in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as to hold a mutual exchange of experience.