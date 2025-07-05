Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Set To Hold Joint Military Drill Next Week

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Set To Hold Joint Military Drill Next Week


2025-07-05 08:06:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ Kazakh servicemen have arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the "Tarlan - 2025" joint flight-tactical exercise to be conducted between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

A welcoming ceremony for the servicemen was held at a military unit of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The exercise, scheduled to take place from July 8 to 10, aims to enhance the professional skills of servicemen in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as to hold a mutual exchange of experience.

MENAFN05072025000187011040ID1109763338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search