Zuckerberg reveals new ‘superintelligence lab’
(MENAFN) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the creation of Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), a new division focused on developing artificial intelligence systems that surpass human intelligence.
Unveiled on Monday, MSL will unify Meta’s core AI research and product teams to pursue Zuckerberg’s vision of delivering “personal superintelligence for everyone.” Leading the lab is Alexandr Wang, founder of Scale AI, who joins Meta as Chief AI Officer following a reported $14 billion investment in his firm. Wang is joined by Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub, and a team of senior AI experts from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Anthropic.
Zuckerberg described the new initiative in an internal memo as a defining moment, stating that “the development of superintelligence is now within reach” and that Meta is prepared to take a leading role in shaping this new technological era.
The move comes amid fierce competition among U.S. tech giants and rising concerns about China’s rapid advancements in AI. In January, Chinese startup DeepSeek claimed its AI models were outperforming OpenAI’s ChatGPT in cost efficiency, sparking alarm in Western tech and policy circles.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced the $500 billion Stargate program, a massive federal push to maintain U.S. dominance in superintelligent AI. The program includes private-sector incentives, chip export controls, and close cooperation with the defense sector. AI has been described by Trump’s allies as “the Manhattan Project of our generation.”
Meta, looking to regain momentum in the AI space, plans to leverage its large-scale computing infrastructure and existing models (such as Llama 4.1 and 4.2) across areas including language, vision, speech, and video processing. Zuckerberg emphasized that Meta’s size and capabilities make it uniquely positioned to bring superintelligent AI to the public.
