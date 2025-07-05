Austrian Foreign Minister Calls For Increased Pressure On Russia
"Ever since Ukraine declared its readiness for genuine peace negotiations and a ceasefire, Russia has been bombarding Ukraine night after night with increasingly brutal attacks. The number of civilians killed has steadily increased over the past few weeks," she wrote.Read also: For Poland, military conflict with Russia is already predictable future – embassy head
Meinl-Reisinger also noted that during the Russian attack on the night of July 3-4, the consular section of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv was damaged.
"Pressure on Russia for genuine peace and an end to the killing must be increased," she said.
The consular section of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv was damaged during Russia's July 4 missile and drone attack. No casualties were reported. In response, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stressed that Ukraine urgently needs additional air defense systems.
