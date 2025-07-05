Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Austrian Foreign Minister Calls For Increased Pressure On Russia

Austrian Foreign Minister Calls For Increased Pressure On Russia


2025-07-05 07:04:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) She made the statement on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Ever since Ukraine declared its readiness for genuine peace negotiations and a ceasefire, Russia has been bombarding Ukraine night after night with increasingly brutal attacks. The number of civilians killed has steadily increased over the past few weeks," she wrote.

Read also: For Poland, military conflict with Russia is already predictable future – embassy head

Meinl-Reisinger also noted that during the Russian attack on the night of July 3-4, the consular section of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv was damaged.

"Pressure on Russia for genuine peace and an end to the killing must be increased," she said.

The consular section of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv was damaged during Russia's July 4 missile and drone attack. No casualties were reported. In response, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stressed that Ukraine urgently needs additional air defense systems.

MENAFN05072025000193011044ID1109763266

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search